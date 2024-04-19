Dodgers start 3-game series with the Mets

New York Mets (10-8, third in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (12-9, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Sean Manaea (1-1, 4.30 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -204, Mets +169; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the New York Mets on Friday to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles has an 8-6 record at home and a 12-9 record overall. The Dodgers are 11-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

New York is 4-2 on the road and 10-8 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .381 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has five doubles, a triple and six home runs while hitting .369 for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 8-for-32 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with eight extra base hits (two doubles and six home runs). Starling Marte is 13-for-45 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .236 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by four runs

Mets: 8-2, .292 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Brett Baty: day-to-day (hamstring), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.