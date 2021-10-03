Dodgers star Max Muncy exits with apparent arm injury in final game of regular season

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers may have to begin their title defense without their leading home run hitter.

Max Muncy exited Sunday’s regular season finale cradling his left arm after he and Milwaukee’s Jace Peterson collided at first base. The Dodgers said he suffered a left elbow injury.

The collision occurred in the top of the third inning after Peterson hit a slow dribbler in front of home plate. The combination of a tailing throw from Dodgers catcher Will Smith and Peterson running inside the baseline put Muncy in harm’s way.

Max Muncy exits the game holding his left arm after a collision at first base. pic.twitter.com/PQAN3wftL1 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 3, 2021

Smith’s throw hit Peterson in the back as he careened into Muncy’s outstretched glove hand. The first-base umpire called Peterson out for interference as Muncy lay flat on his back on the ground writhing in pain.

Muncy received an ovation from the Dodgers crowd when he sat up and another as he walked off the field. Albert Pujols entered the game in place of Muncy, who is hitting .250 with a Dodgers-best 36 home runs and 94 RBIs this season.

Muncy’s injury could not come at a worse time for the Dodgers. They are in the midst of a high-flying race for the NL West and the top playoff seed. They will play the St. Louis Cardinals in a one-game elimination playoff game on Wednesday unless they defeat the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday and the division-leading San Francisco Giants lose to San Diego.