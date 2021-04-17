Dodgers star Bellinger has hairline fracture in left leg

Associated Press
·1 min read
SAN DIEGO — Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger has a hairline fracture in his left fibula, manager Dave Roberts said Friday before the defending World Series champions opened a highly anticipated three-game series against the Padres.

Roberts said Bellinger had a scan Thursday that showed the hairline fracture. The manager said there is no timetable for his return.

“At least we know what Cody’s dealing with,” Roberts said. “Certain players heal differently, so I just don’t know where Cody is going to be at. … I can say comfortably that it’s not a day-to-day thing, so we can kind of just put it on the back burner and let Cody do his rehab and join us hopefully soon.”

Bellinger, the 2019 NL MVP, was injured on April 5 when he was cleated by Athletics pitcher Reymin Guduan on a close play at first base. He was placed on the 10-day injured list the next day and was eligible to be activated on Friday.

Roberts said Bellinger is still taking swings and was going through a workout in Los Angeles earlier Friday.

The Dodgers swept the Padres in the NL Division Series in October, ending San Diego’s first postseason run in 14 seasons.

Dodgers star Bellinger has hairline fracture in left leg originally appeared on NBCSports.com

