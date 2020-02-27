Dodgers shut down Jimmy Nelson

Jimmy Nelson cannot catch a break.

In 2017 Nelson was finishing up his best season of his career. He was on his way toward placing ninth among 2017 NL Cy Young Award candidates after turning in a 12-6 record in 29 starts and a 3.49 ERA, 2.5 BB/9, 10.2 SO/9, and 4.8 fWAR across 175.1 innings. It was a sweet season.

Late in that season, however, Nelson suffered a dislocated his shoulder after diving back to first base following a single he had half a thought of turning into a double. He underwent surgery to repair a partially torn labrum and strained rotator cuff. The rehab cost him all of 2018. He pitched in ten games last season, three as a starter, and was ineffective.

In January the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Nelson with thoughts of turning him into a multi-inning relief ace kind of guy. Today, however, Nelson came out of his bullpen session experiencing lower body discomfort. He has been shut down. It’s not a stretch to say that this makes him something of a long shot to make the Dodgers’ Opening Day roster.

Nelson has logged just 22 innings at the major league level since his misadventures on the base paths. Just a brutal stretch for a pitcher who has shown such promise.

