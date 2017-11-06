Dodgers show their sportsmanship with full-page ad congratulating the Astros

If anyone ever needs an example of graciousness in defeat, the Los Angeles Dodgers have given the world a doozy. The Dodgers organization took out a full-page ad in the Houston Chronicle to congratulate their World Series foes, the Houston Astros, on their world championship.

This is what class looks like. The @Dodgers take out a full page ad in the @HoustonChron, congratulating the @Astros. pic.twitter.com/rE4txD0v0h — Alanna Rizzo (@alannarizzo) November 5, 2017





The picture is of Dodgers manager Dave Roberts embracing Astros manager A.J. Hinch, and the text is simple. It says “The Los Angeles Dodgers congratulate the Houston Astros on winning the 2017 World Series championship.” But it didn’t really need to say much more. It’s a very gracious, thoughtful thing to do, and they certainly didn’t have to do it.

Losing the World Series has to be a very difficult experience. Not just for the players on the field, but for the hundreds of team employees that have worked all season (and for many seasons) toward the ultimate goal of a world championship. Everyone who works for the Dodgers is probably still working through their disappointment at how Game 7 shook out. But the World Series is the biggest event in baseball, and it deserves an outsized show of sportsmanship.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Astros manager A.J. Hinch embrace before Game 3 of the 2017 World Series. (AP Photo) More

Baseball is a cycle. Spring training, regular season, all-star game, playoffs, World Series, offseason, spring training, etc. It goes over and over again. The disappointment stings, but as the Dodgers know, there’s always next year. And as they wait for next year to get here, the players, employees, and fans can all imagine that in 365 days, another team could be taking out an ad in the Los Angeles Times congratulating them on their World Series victory.

