Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux has torn ACL and is expected to miss 2023 season

Gavin Lux is carted off the field after sustaining a knee injury running to third base in an exhibition game against the San Diego Padres on Monday. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The Dodgers are in need of a new shortstop. Again.

Gavin Lux has suffered a torn ACL in his right knee that is expected to keep him out for the entire season, manager Dave Roberts announced Tuesday.

Lux is scheduled to have surgery on March 7, which will be performed by head team physician, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, per a team official. Roberts said in addition to the torn ACL, Lux had some other “lateral” damage in his knee. His total recovery will likely be eight months.

“Gavin is obviously crushed,” Roberts said. “It’s a huge blow.”

The news came a day after Lux sustained his injury, when his knee buckled while he was running the bases in a spring training game against the San Diego Padres.

The moment Lux tumbled to the ground and clutched at his right leg, it was clear the Dodgers infield plans were about to be significantly altered.

After losing last year’s starter, Trea Turner , in free agency, and not signing any of the other big names on the market this winter, the Dodgers were planning to have Lux fill the hole this year, hopeful the former top prospect could fulfill his potential at his natural defensive position.

Instead, an MRI on Monday night confirmed not only Lux’s worst nightmares, but also those of the team.

“He’s been working his ass off everyday to be ready for the season, to be the everyday shortstop for this team,” infielder Miguel Rojas . “I just feel bad for him.”

Without Lux, Rojas will likely “take on the brunt” of playing time at shortstop, Roberts said, sliding into a role the team hadn’t originally envisioned for the 34-year-old when they acquired him from the Miami Marlins last month.

Rojas is an experienced major league shortstop with a strong record on defense. However, his bat has been in decline over the last couple seasons, including a .236 average last year while he was hampered by right hand and wrist ailments (he had two offseason surgeries to address the injuries).

“It’s unfortunate what happened to Luxy,” said Rojas, who texted Lux as soon as he saw video of his injury Monday. “But if that means me playing shortstop, that’s what I need to do. I prepared for this opportunity. I need to be ready for it.”

Story continues

Roberts voiced confidence in Rojas on Tuesday morning, emphasizing his ability in the field and noting that “it’s not gonna be his job to carry us offensively.”

Still, even if he proves capable as Lux’s replacement, the ensuing roster shuffle could have other complicating knock-off effects.

Without another obvious backup infielder ready to play full-time in the big leagues, the Dodgers will likely have Chris Taylor and Mookie Betts play more shortstop and second base, respectively.

Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux warms up before Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. (Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

As a result, fellow outfielders David Peralta, Trayce Thompson and Jason Heyward could be forced into more regular playing time than initially anticipated.

The Dodgers could also explore external options before the start of the season — either in free agency, where Jurickson Profar and José Iglesias are two of the more established remaining unsigned players; or on the trade market, where the club could target shortstops such as Willy Adames or Tim Anderson, but would likely have to pay an inflated preseason price from a position of low leverage.

Roberts said the Dodgers are “always trying to get better, wheter it’s internally or externally” when asked about the possibility of the team making another major-league addition, but didn’t think it was an absolute necessity in the wake of Lux’s injury.

“It cuts into [our depth],” he said. “But to have a guy play a premium position and that we trust as a defender first and foremost in Miguel Rojas, that’s huge.”

Still, there was a reason Lux was expected to be a key cog in the Dodgers 2023 team.

Playing second base last year, the 25-year-old former first round pick impressed with a .276 average and power numbers that improved as the year went on.

The Dodgers were hoping his development would continue in 2023, as well, potentially helping to soften the blow from losing a critical piece in Turner from last year’s 111-win team.

Instead, before the calendar has even turned to March, the Dodgers have been forced to go back to the drawing board, trying to come up with a new way to bolster their suddenly thinning depth.

That had been tricky enough when all their players were still healthy.

And now, they’ll have to proceed with few obvious or appealing alternatives to try and pursue next.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.