Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux injures right knee in spring training game

Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux is helped to his feet by manager Dave Roberts, right, and a trainer after injuring his right knee Monday against the San Diego Padres. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux suffered what appeared to be a painful right knee injury in a game against the San Diego Padres on Monday, when his knee buckled while running from second to third base in the top of the sixth inning.

Lux was on the ground for several minutes writhing in pain, before being taken off the field on the back of a golf cart.

“We don’t know anything yet,” Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers' president of baseball operations, said of Lux's injury.

After hitting a single and advancing to second on a walk, Lux broke for third on a ground ball hit by Luke Williams toward third base.

As Padres third baseman Jantzen Witte threw to second, Lux seemed to try and duck out of the way of the ball.

Here's where Gavin Lux got hurt. His right knee buckled as he was running into third. He was in a lot of pain and left the field on a golf cart pic.twitter.com/V8g2X6NkzD — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) February 27, 2023

That’s when his knee buckled, appearing to bend backward and sending him tumbling into third base.

Lux immediately grabbed his knee as he rolled on the ground in pain. Third base coach Dino Ebel motioned for a trainer right away.

Manager Dave Roberts knelt down to Lux as he was treated on the field.

Lux was helped to his feet, then hobbled onto the back of the golf cart.

Coming into the spring, Lux was slated to be a major part of the roster in 2023, transitioning to become the team’s starting shortstop — Trea Turner’s successor in the role — after spending last season at second base.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.