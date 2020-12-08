Dodgers scout Jairo Castillo, 31, dies from COVID-19 complications

Jairo Castillo, a scout for the Dodgers in the Dominican Republic, died Sunday due to complications from COVID-19, the organization confirmed in a statement to The Times. He was 31.

Castillo was an international crosschecker for the Dodgers based in his home country. He previously worked as a scout for the Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers. He signed as a player with the New York Mets out of the Dominican Republic at 16 years old. He leaves behind two young sons and a wife. A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise funds for Castillo's family.

“We are heartbroken over the loss of Jairo Castillo, who recently passed away in the Dominican Republic,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said. “Tragically, Jairo’s promising baseball career was just getting started and his death will be felt deeply by everyone who crossed paths with him. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones.”

Castillo’s death was the second in the last week in Dodgers scouting circles. Lon Joyce died Thursday at age 72. Joyce became a full-time scout for the Dodgers in 1992. He signed several players who went on to play in the major leagues including Corey Seager, Edwin Jackson, Jonathan Broxton and Kyle Farmer.

Joyce was inducted in the Professional Baseball Scouts Hall of Fame and was a successful college and high school coach in South Carolina, leading Spartanburg Methodist College to a record of 473-170 from 1978 to 1991.

