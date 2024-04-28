Dodgers take road win streak into game against the Blue Jays

Los Angeles Dodgers (18-11, first in the NL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (13-15, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Michael Grove (0-0, 6.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (0-3, 5.57 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -127, Dodgers +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Toronto Blue Jays looking to prolong a five-game road winning streak.

Toronto is 6-5 at home and 13-15 overall. The Blue Jays have a 2-4 record in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles has an 18-11 record overall and a 9-3 record on the road. Dodgers hitters have a collective .354 on-base percentage, the highest percentage in the majors.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho has five doubles and six home runs for the Blue Jays. Danny Jansen is 6-for-23 with three doubles, a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with seven home runs while slugging .661. Mookie Betts is 19-for-40 with six doubles, a triple and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .212 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .301 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (hip), Chad Green: 15-Day IL (teres major), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow: day-to-day (hamstring), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.