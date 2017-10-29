Dodgers rip Astros 6-2 to level World Series

Houston (AFP) - Two unlikely heroes, a pitcher who lost his only prior playoff start and a batter in an 0-for-13 slump, rescued the World Series title hopes of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

Alex Wood baffled Houston batters for 5 2/3 no-hit innings and Cody Bellinger snapped his drought with two crucial doubles as the Dodgers downed Houston 6-2 to level Major League Baseball's best-of-seven final 2-2.

"It's hard to put into words really right now. I needed a win and I was glad to keep us in it long enough to where our bats came alive," Wood said. "It's a big win for us."

Clayton Kershaw, an 18-game winner, will face Astros ace Dallas Keuchel in a matchup of star left-handed pitchers Sunday, when the winner will reach the brink of a World Series crown ahead of game six on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

"I like where we're at," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "There have been so many emotional swings and we're dead even right now. It's a three-game series and we've got our ace going tomorrow so I know in our clubhouse we feel good."

The Dodgers seek a seventh championship but their first since 1988 while the Astros are trying for the first World Series title in their 55-year history.

"It's game five of the World Series, so there won't be any need to press any buttons or let them know how big these outs are," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "Every game feels like a critical game."

Wood, a 26-year-old US left-hander, sparked talk of the first World Series no-hitter since New York Yankees' legend Dan Larsen's perfect game in 1956.

"He pitched an incredible game," Roberts said. "Woody's command, his 'compete' was just off the charts. Woody set the tone for us -- just outstanding."

- Homer ends no-hit bid -

But Houston's George Springer blasted a 3-ball, 1-strike offering over the left-field wall in the sixth inning for a home run on the only hit Wood surrendered, giving the Astros a 1-0 lead and ending the Dodgers' deepest World Series no-hit bid.