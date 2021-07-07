Dodgers remove Trevor Bauer items from team store, cancel bobblehead promotion

Los Angeles Dodgers merchandise featuring pitcher Trevor Bauer is no longer being offered for sale and the team has canceled a planned Bauer bobblehead giveaway scheduled for Aug. 19.

A Dodgers spokesman said in a statement to multiple news organizations that the team “did not feel it was appropriate” to have the promotion or continue to sell Bauer items at the team store or online “while investigations continue by Major League Baseball and the Pasadena Police Department.”

Bauer, 30, was placed on seven-day administrative leave last week after a 27-year-old San Diego woman publicly alleged that Bauer sexually assaulted her and obtained a temporary restraining order against him.

Pasadena police have told USA TODAY Sports its investigation into the matter “is bigger than we thought.”

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has made 17 starts this season, but none since June 28.

Bauer, through his legal team, has said anything that happened during their two encounters was consensual.

Bauer's time on administrative leave expires later this week. However, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he does not expect Bauer to be reinstated at that time. MLB can extend his time on leave, but only with consent of the MLB Players Association.

The next major step in the process is a hearing on July 23 in Los Angeles County Superior Court. That's when Bauer's legal team will have its first chance to officially air his version of events and potentially have the temporary restraining order lifted.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dodgers cancel Trevor Bauer bobblehead promotion