Dodgers release opening day roster and expected starting lineup

Cody Bellinger will start in center field for the Dodgers on opening day.

The Dodgers released their official 30-man opening day roster Thursday morning with few surprises as they embark on the pandemic-shortened 60-game season.

The roster includes 16 pitchers, six infielders, six outfielders, and two catchers.

Reliever Dustin May was the most notable absence, having been optioned to the team’s alternate training site on Wednesday, according to MLB’s transaction page.

Outfielder and base-running specialist Terrance Gore was called up in May’s place and likely will be used as a pinch-runner or in extra-inning situations, which this year will see teams start half innings with a runner at second base.

The rest of the Dodgers’ roster is as expected. On a podcast hosted by team broadcasters Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser published Thursday morning, manager Dave Roberts said his expected season-opening lineup would include Austin Barnes at catcher, Max Muncy at first base, Kiké Hernández at second, Justin Turner at third, Corey Seager at shortstop, Joc Pederson in left field, Cody Bellinger in center, Mookie Betts in right and AJ Pollock serving as the designated hitter.

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts.

Clayton Kershaw previously was confirmed as the opening day starter. Roberts said he preferred Barnes catching Kershaw for Thursday’s game but plans to start fellow catcher Will Smith in three of the next four.

Newly signed left-handed reliever Jake McGee, right-handed reliever Dennis Santana and infielder Edwin Ríos were the most notable players seemingly on the roster bubble to make the squad.

MLB rosters were expanded this season because of the pandemic. The Dodgers will have to reduce their active roster to 28 players by Aug. 6 and then to the original size of 26 players by Aug. 20.

The full roster:

Right-handed pitchers

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler.

Pedro Baez

Walker Buehler

Dylan Floro

Brusdar Graterol

Kenley Jansen

Joe Kelly

Dennis Santana

Ross Stripling

Blake Treinen

Left-handed pitchers

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

Scott Alexander

Caleb Ferguson

Clayton Kershaw

Adam Kolarek

Jake McGee

Julio Urías

Alex Wood

Catchers

Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes.

Austin Barnes

Will Smith

Infielders

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager.

Matt Beaty

Kiké Hernández

Max Muncy

Edwin Ríos

Corey Seager

Justin Turner

Outfielders

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts.

Cody Bellinger

Mookie Betts

Terrance Gore

Joc Pederson

AJ Pollock

Chris Taylor