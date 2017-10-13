The Dodgers are the real winners of the Cubs-Nationals Game 5

The Chicago Cubs and the Washington Nationals fought it out on Thursday night in a brutal Game 5 of the National League Division Series. It was nine inning battle of starting pitchers, relief pitchers, and starting pitchers being used as relief pitchers. The Cubs emerged victorious and sent the Nationals packing, but the actual winner of that game didn’t even suit up. In fact, the winners of that game have been sitting at home, resting up for the next series.

Yes, the real winners of the Cubs-Nats Game 5 was actually the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers eliminated the Diamondbacks on Monday, which feels like a month ago now. And since then, the Dodgers have been at their homes, resting and practicing and watching (perhaps gleefully) as the Cubs and Nats bashed each other into oblivion.

The Cubs and Dodgers will meet on Saturday for Game 1 of the NLCS, and at that point the Dodgers will have spent about five days preparing. The Cubs, on the other hand, played a long game on Wednesday in Chicago (three hours and 57 minutes was the official time), and then flew to Washington, D.C. to play a four hour and 37 minute game on Thursday. Now the Cubs will fly to Los Angeles, three time zones away, to start the series with the Dodgers on Saturday.

The long games, the travel, and the time zone skips are far from ideal. But that’s not the only issue in play for the Cubs. They threw everything they could at the Nationals in Game 4 & 5, and while they emerged victorious, their pitching staff is worse for the wear. Jon Lester threw 55 pitches in Wednesday’s loss. Jose Quintana threw 12 on Thursday, and in the same game closer Wade Davis threw 44 to lock down a seven-out save, which was by far the longest of his career. Reliever Brian Duensing has been heavily used, and so has Carl Edwards Jr. — and Edwards has been knocked around in two straight appearances.