Dodgers react to controversial check swing that ended wild NLDS

Dodgers react to controversial check swing, ending wild NLDS originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- The internet remains ruthless.

Moments after the Giants' season ended in controversial fasion, it was time to check Wikipedia. Well, umpire Gabe Morales' Wikipedia page to be precise. It wasn't pretty.

Morales is the umpire who called Giants first baseman Wilmer Flores out on a check swing to end Game 5 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, also ending the Giants' season after a franchise-record 107 wins.

The newly-edited Wikipedia page called Morales a "Dodger Lover" and deemed him "legally blind" for the final out.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts just wanted to celebrate finally getting rid of the Giants, and moving one step closer to repeating as World Series champions. But before his postgame press conference ended, Roberts couldn't escape a question regarding the Check Swing Heard 'Round The World.

"I'm trying to sell it as much as I can," Roberts said on his emotions waiting for Morales' decision. "It's baseball, and ultimately we won a ballgame."

Giants manager Gabe Kapler said he didn't think Flores swung but recognized that isn't the only reason San Francisco lost 2-1 at Oracle Park.

Story continues

Dodgers center fielder Gavin Lux thought it was a foul tip at first, and then offered a "no comment" to the media. Mookie Betts, who went a perfect 4-for-4 for the Dodgers, only made matters worse for enraged Giants fans.

Mookie Betts: "I didn't think (Flores) went, but I'm not the one who makes the decision. It is what it is." — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) October 15, 2021

After seeing replays, Morales said "I don't have the benefit of multiple camera angles when I'm watching it live. When it happened live I thought he went, so that's why I called it a swing."

Morales reiterated he thought Flores offered at Max Scherzer's slider in the moment. When pressed about his feelings after the replay, crew chief Ted Barrett chimed in.

"Yeah, no, we, yeah, yeah ... he doesn't want to say," Barrett said.

On the 24th meeting between these two teams, where each wound up winning exactly 12 games against each other, a check swing was the final crack to what felt like the perfect season in San Francisco for so long.