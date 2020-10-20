How the Dodgers and Rays match up position by position in the World Series

Tampa Bay players pose with the American League championship trophy following their win against the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the ALCS. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

The Dodgers had the best regular-season record in baseball at 43-17 and are 9-3 in the postseason after sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers in the wild card round and San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series before needing seven games to defeat the Atlanta Braves in the NL Championship Series.

The Tampa Bay Rays had the best regular-season record in the American League at 40-20 and are 9-5 in the postseason after sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays, dispatching the New York Yankees in a five-game ALDS and the Houston Astros in a seven-game ALCS.

Total record: The Dodgers are 52-20; the Rays 49-25. They've won 101 of 146 games between them, a .692 winning percentage. Let's see how them compare, position by position:







WORLD SERIES POSITION-BY-POSITION MATCHUPS

STARTING ROTATION

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw, who has a mediocre 11-12 record and 4.31 ERA in 35 career playoff games, 28 of them starts, will start Game 1, but being pushed to seven games in the NLCS will disrupt the team’s World Series pitching plans. Manager Dave Roberts said he’ll “have to be creative” in Game 2, which could be a bullpen game featuring Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin. Walker Buehler will pitch Game 3, aligning the ace for a potential Game 7, and Julio Urías likely will start Game 4.

View photos Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw pitches against the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLCS at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) More

Rays: Tyler Glasnow, the 6-foot-8 right-hander who will start Game 1, can dominate with his high-90s fastball and big curve, but he’s also given up six homers in 19 1/3 playoff innings. Blake Snell, the left-hander who will start Game 2, features a 95-mph fastball, slider, curve and changeup and has a 3.20 ERA in four playoff starts. Charlie Morton, the veteran right-hander with an 0.46 ERA in three Game 7 appearances (including with the Astros against the Dodgers in 2017), is lined up to start Game 3 and … Game 7.

View photos Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow pitches during Game 4 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Oct. 14 in San Diego. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press) More

EDGE: Even

BULLPEN

Dodgers: Kenley Jansen, Blake Treinen and Brusdar Graterol all rebounded from earlier playoff hiccups, and Pedro Báez was dominant in his last three NLCS outings, giving up one hit and striking out five in three innings, giving Roberts four solid options from the right side. Rookie left-hander Victor González has shown promise, but fellow left-handers Adam Kolarek and Jake McGee have been erratic.

Rays: A deep, versatile and often dominant relief corps has allowed manager Kevin Cash to have a short leash with his starters. Right-handers Nick Anderson, who has a lively 95-mph fastball and sharp curve, Pete Fairbanks, who has a 98-mph fastball and wipeout slider, and Diego Castillo, who features a 98-mile two-seam fastball, share closing and setup duties. There are sidearm throwers from the right (Ryan Thompson) and left (Aaron Loup) sides.

EDGE: Rays

FIRST BASE

Dodgers: Max Muncy hit .192 with 12 homers and 27 RBIs in 58 games, a significant drop from a 2019 All-Star season in which he hit .251 with 35 homers and 98 RBIs. But his plate discipline remains superb — he’s drawn 15 walks against 17 strikeouts in 12 playoff games — and he’s provided pop with two homers, three doubles and eight RBIs.

Rays: Ji-Man Choi, who debuted with the Angels in 2015, has provided surprising power, with a .952 OPS, two homers and four RBIs in 12 playoff games, but he’s best known for his Gumby-like ability to stretch and contort his stout 6-foot-1, 260-pound frame while stretching for errant throws. Right-handed-hitting Yandy Diaz or Mike Brosseau could start against the left-handed Kershaw.

