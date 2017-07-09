Dodgers rally after grandma flashes bra on videoboard

Baseball teams will embrace anything that helps them win games. The Los Angeles Angels have the rally monkey, the Oakland Athletics have rally Skittles and every team has used rally caps.

The Los Angeles Dodgers may have introduced a new rally method Saturday, but we’re not sure this one is going to catch on.

During one of the inning breaks, one grandmother may have gone a little overboard with her enthusiasm for the team. After showing off a few dance moves on the videoboard, she pulled up her shirt and flashed her bra to the 45,000-plus fans at the game.

THIS GRANDMOTHER AT THIS DODGERS GAME HAS ME ON THE FLOOR (watch till end) pic.twitter.com/nBOEBulie8 — ♡✧∗ cat ∗✧♡ (@fidmcataucker) July 9, 2017

You can debate flashin’ granny’s methods, but she got results. The Dodgers not only rallied in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game, but beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 in the bottom of the 10th inning on a walk-off walk.

This Dodgers fan resorted to some unusual methods to help the team win. (Screenshot via @fidmcataucker on Twitter) More

Did flashin’ granny get to stay at the park and enjoy the game? We may never know. We can’t imagine fans who flash the scoreboard usually get to remain at the game. Think about the Dodgers security member who received that call.

(BLS H/N: Deadspin)

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik