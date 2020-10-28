Dodgers players' contract status for 2021

Houston Mitchell
Julio Urias is mobbed by teammates after the World Series Game 6 victory.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

A look at the contract status of key Dodgers heading into the 2021 season:

Signed

Mookie Betts

Kenley Jansen

Joe Kelly

Clayton Kershaw

Max Muncy

David Price

Chris Taylor













Team option for 2021

Jake McGee

Arbitration eligible

Scott Alexander

Austin Barnes

Cody Bellinger

Corey Seager

Julio Urías









Under team control*

Matt Beaty

Walker Buehler

Caleb Ferguson

Dylan Floro

Tony Gonsolin

Victor González

Brusdar Graterol

Adam Kolarek

Gavin Lux

Dustin May

Edwin Ríos

Dennis Santana

Will Smith

(*players can't go to arbitration or free agency; team can renew contract)



























Free agents

Pedro Báez

Kiké Hernández

Joc Pederson

Blake Treinen

Justin Turner

Alex Wood














This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.