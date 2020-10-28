Dodgers players' contract status for 2021

A look at the contract status of key Dodgers heading into the 2021 season:
Signed
Mookie Betts
Kenley Jansen
Joe Kelly
Clayton Kershaw
Max Muncy
David Price
Chris Taylor
Team option for 2021
Jake McGee
Arbitration eligible
Scott Alexander
Austin Barnes
Cody Bellinger
Corey Seager
Julio Urías
Under team control*
Matt Beaty
Walker Buehler
Caleb Ferguson
Dylan Floro
Tony Gonsolin
Victor González
Brusdar Graterol
Adam Kolarek
Gavin Lux
Dustin May
Edwin Ríos
Dennis Santana
Will Smith
(*players can't go to arbitration or free agency; team can renew contract)
Free agents
Pedro Báez
Kiké Hernández
Joc Pederson
Blake Treinen
Justin Turner
Alex Wood
