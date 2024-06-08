Dodgers play the Yankees leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Dodgers (40-25, first in the NL West) vs. New York Yankees (45-20, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Gavin Stone (6-2, 2.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-4, 3.46 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -124, Dodgers +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the New York Yankees leading the series 1-0.

New York is 45-20 overall and 21-9 in home games. The Yankees have the second-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .435.

Los Angeles has a 40-25 record overall and a 19-13 record in road games. Dodgers hitters have a collective .334 on-base percentage, the best percentage in the majors.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 11 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs while hitting .318 for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 13-for-34 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 14 doubles, three triples and 10 home runs for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 12-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .265 batting average, 2.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Juan Soto: day-to-day (forearm), Clarke Schmidt: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (calf), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Dodgers: Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.