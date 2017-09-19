Dodgers plan to play Corey Seager, keep eye on sore elbow

Manager Dave Roberts said the decision to bench Seager Sunday night was to give him a rest, not because he was playing poorly.

Corey Seager is still dealing with a sore elbow, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he plans on playing his shortstop through the rest of the regular season.

Seager looked off in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Nationals, most notably with an awkward relay throw, and was ultimately benched at the beginning of Los Angeles' series against the Phillies for Kike Hernandez.

However, Roberts said the move was to give Seager and his elbow a break, not because of the botched play.

"I think there's a little bit of preservation, with Corey understanding where his arm is at,'' Roberts said, via ESPN.com. "I don't think it's 100 percent. He knows his body very well, and he knows when to let it go and when not to. I think it's clear that he's doing some protecting.

"I don't think it's affecting the bat. But he's not showing the arm strength he has, because I think he's trying to manage it.''

After experiencing soreness, Seager got an MRI of his right elbow, which showed swelling and inflammation. At the time of the diagnosis, surgery was an option on the table during the offseason.

However, Roberts said team doctors have cleared Seager to play, since resting the elbow would not benefit the healing process.

"Our staff is on top of it,'' Roberts said. "(We) feel that he can play a premium position and make the throws that are needed and not put himself in immediate jeopardy, or even jeopardy down the road. All signs are he can manage it.

"With something like this, the rest doesn't necessarily help and the activity of keeping it warm is a benefit to Corey. That's the understanding I get from him and the doctors. I actually don't see him taking a day even after we clinch.''