NEW YORK – The Los Angeles Dodgers placed left-hander Julio Urias on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left calf contusion.

Urias was hit on his calf by a pitch in the fourth inning Friday night against the New York Mets. He tossed five scoreless innings and was in line for his 14th win before three relievers gave up four runs in the seventh in the Dodgers’ 6-5, 10-inning win.

The stint on the injured list will help the Dodgers to manage the workload for the 25-year-old Urias, who underwent left shoulder surgery in 2017. But it also leaves them without one of their best pitchers as they battle for playoff positioning.

Urias is 13-3 this season with a 3.29 ERA over a career-high 137 2/3 innings.

The Dodgers replaced Urias on the active roster by recalling infielder/outfielder Zach McKinstry from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Dodgers place Urías on IL with left calf contusion originally appeared on NBCSports.com