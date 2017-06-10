Dodgers place Sergio Romo on 10-day disabled list with sprained ankle

Dodgers’ right-hander Sergio Romo was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left ankle, the team announced Friday. The move is retroactive to June 8. The club has yet to divulge the cause of Romo’s injury or give a concrete timeline for his return.

Romo, 34, is having a little difficulty finding his groove in Los Angeles. He’s dragging a 6.41 ERA, 4.1 BB/9 and 10.5 SO/9 through 19 2/3 innings this season, a far cry from the sub-3.00 ERAs he put up with San Francisco in 2015 and 2016. This is his first disabled list stint since last July, when he missed several months with a flexor strain near his right elbow. He also dealt with a bout of back stiffness after the World Baseball Classic this March, though it wasn’t severe enough to send him to the disabled list.

Lefty reliever Luis Avilan was activated from the 10-day disabled list on Friday and will assume Romo’s spot on the roster. Prior to hitting the DL with left triceps soreness, Avilan posted solid numbers in his last run with the club, maintaining a 3.00 ERA, 4.8 BB/9 and 12.0 SO/9 over 15 innings in 2017.

