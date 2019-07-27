Dodgers place INF Freese on IL

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed infielder David Freese on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain on Friday.

Freese, 36, is batting .300 with nine homers and 27 RBIs in 66 games this season.

The team also swapped catchers, sending Austin Barnes to Triple-A Oklahoma City and recalling Will Smith.

This will be Smith's third stint with the Dodgers this season. The 24-year-old rookie has appeared in nine games, batting .269 with three home runs and six RBIs. In 61 games at Triple-A, he had 20 homers and 54 RBIs while batting .269.

Barnes, 29, played in 70 games with Los Angeles, batting .196 with five home runs and 23 RBIs. In five seasons with the Dodgers, he has a career average of .227.

The Dodgers also officially added infielder Tyler White to the 25-man roster after acquiring him Thursday from the Houston Astros for minor league right-hander Andre Scrubb. The 28-year-old batted .225 with three homers and 21 RBIs in 71 games for Houston.

--Field Level Media