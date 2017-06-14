Dodgers place Adrian Gonzalez on DL with back discomfort

The Dodgers announced on Tuesday that first baseman Adrian Gonzalez has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with back discomfort. Outfielder Joc Pederson was activated from the seven-day concussion DL as well.

Gonzalez, 35, left Sunday’s game in the seventh inning when his back “locked up” on him. He exacerbated a previously-existing herniated disk.

Cody Bellinger is starting at first base in Gonzalez’s place for Tuesday’s game against the Indians and that will figure to be the case going forward while Gonzalez is absent.

Gonzalez was batting a meager .255/.304/.339 with one home run and 23 RBI in 182 plate appearances on the season.

