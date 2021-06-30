Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been accused of assault, and a rival player used the allegations to promote his book club

A woman accused Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer of assault.

Bauer and his agent have publicly denied the allegations.

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard tweeted a story about the allegations while promoting his book club.

A woman has accused Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer of assaulting her in May, and a rival pitcher has used news of the allegations to promote his book club.

The woman's attorney, Marc Garelick, said that his client has sought and obtained an Order for Protection from the Court against Bauer under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act. Garelick has referred to his client simply as Ms. Hill.

"The order is a result of a recent assault that took place at the hands of Mr. Bauer where Ms. Hill suffered severe physical and emotional pain," Garelick said in a statement on Tuesday, according to CNN. "Our goal is to keep Mr. Bauer from contacting our client in any way possible."

Bauer has denied the allegations, according to his agent Jon Fetterolf. Fetterolf said that Bauer and Hill had a consensual relationship but admitted that Hill recently suffered a concussion.

"Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by Ms. Hill beginning in April 2021," Fetterolf said in a statement on Wednesday, according to CNN. "In the days following their second and final encounter, Ms. Hill shared photos of herself and indicated that she had sought medical care for a concussion. Mr. Bauer responded with concern and confusion, and Ms. Hill was neither angry nor accusatory."

"Mr. Bauer and Ms. Hill have not corresponded in over a month and have not seen each other in over six weeks. Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications," Fetterolf's statement continued.

MLB and the Dodgers are aware of the situation and are currently investigating. The Pasadena Police Department is investigating the situation as well, according to CNN.

The allegations have garnered responses from prominent figures in the baseball community, including New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard.

Syndergaard tweeted a report of the allegations against Bauer but used the caption to promote his book club "Noah's Book Club," which he started in January.

Syndergaard has been heavily criticized in his replies for showing a lack of sensitivity toward the situation.

It also isn't the first time Syndergaard used his Twitter platform to troll Bauer.

The two pitchers engaged in a back-and-forth spat over Twitter back in February after Bauer signed with the Dodgers instead of the Mets, whom he was rumored to be considering as well after giving away an autographed Mets hat on his website.

Syndergaard took a jab at Bauer over the decision to sign with the Dodgers and misleading Mets fans.

Bauer then responded by calling out Syndergaard for being disrespectful to certain Mets fans on social media.

