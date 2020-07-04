Dodgers pitcher David Price opts out of 2020 MLB season

David Price will sit out in 2020. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The Los Angeles Dodgers will not have pitcher David Price in 2020. Price announced Saturday he will not take part in the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

Price, 34, said he believes it’s “in the best interest of my health and my family’s health” that he sits out this year.

Price added he will miss his teammates and will cheer them on. He told the team he look forward to representing it next season. Price finished his note telling everyone to “stay safe, be well and be kind.”

Price was traded to the Dodgers in February as part of the Mookie Betts deal. The 12-year veteran took part in spring training with the team before the coronavirus suspended the season.

Prior to opting out, Price was under contract with the Dodgers through the 2022 season. He was set to make $32 million in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Price’s salary and service time could change depending on how the Dodgers and MLB handle Price’s decision to opt out.

