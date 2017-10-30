Dodgers pitcher blames himself for 'selfish' decision that blew Game 5 lead

HOUSTON — There was Brandon Morrow, ready to stand in the middle of a firing squad one more time, ready to own it, ready to admit he was “selfish” in Game 5 of the World Series and it might have cost his team a win.

A couple hours earlier, the firing squad was the top of the Houston Astros order, which in six pitches from Morrow turned an 8-7 deficit into an 11-8 lead. Now, the firing squad was the media, hitting him with question after question.

Did you feel different? Was the velocity there? How — after a great regular season and a successful postseason — did this happen?

“I was confident in my ability,” said Morrow, the 33-year-old reliever who has revived his career this season in Dodger Blue. He wasn’t supposed to available in Game 5. He volunteered. And wanting to help his game contributed to L.A.’s 13-12 loss.

“It was probably selfish of me,” Morrow said, “to make that call and try to push to get in.”

Brandon Morrow gave up four runs to the Astros while throwing just six pitches in the seventh inning of World Series Game 5. (Getty Images)

In five minutes of talking with reporters, he called himself “selfish” no fewer than three times.

“Probably a selfish move on my part …” he said at one point

“It was a little bit selfish …” he said at another.

Before the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Morrow was unavailable to pitch. He’d faced the Astros in every game of this series, including 1 ⅓ scoreless innings in Game 4. It was his Morrow’s night to rest. That was the plan.

Then the Dodgers blew a 4-0 lead. Then ace Clayton Kershaw was knocked out of the game in the fifth. Then the Dodgers had used three pitchers by the sixth. And then the Dodgers went ahead 8-7 in the seventh.