Dodgers, Padres to play in Mexico in May 2018

The Dodgers and Padres will play a three-game regular season series in Monterrey, Mexico May 4-6 next year, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports. The Padres will be the home team. Major League Baseball is expected to make an official announcement on Monday.

MLB plans to have six regular season series played in Mexico over the next four seasons. Furthermore, Shaikin notes, MLB also plans to open the 2019 and 2020 seasons in Asia, and a regular season series will be played in the United Kingdom during those seasons as well. Assuming Puerto Rico’s Hiram Bithorn Stadium is repaired following hurricane damage, the Indians and Twins will play there in April 17-18 next season.

Dodgers and Padres players will receive a $15,000 bonus for playing internationally, per the latest collective bargaining agreement. Non-player personnel will receive a $40,000 bonus, per Shaikin. That includes managers, coaches, trainers, and clubhouse staffers.

Follow @Baer_Bill