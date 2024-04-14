Dodgers and Padres meet, winner claims 3-game series

San Diego Padres (8-9, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (11-6, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (0-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Dodgers: James Paxton (2-0, 1.64 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -161, Padres +136; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles has an 11-6 record overall and a 7-3 record at home. The Dodgers lead the majors with 24 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

San Diego has an 8-9 record overall and a 3-3 record in road games. The Padres have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .255.

The matchup Sunday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has a .364 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has three doubles, a triple and six home runs. Shohei Ohtani is 16-for-40 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has five home runs, five walks and 12 RBI while hitting .288 for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 12-for-34 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Padres: 5-5, .237 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.