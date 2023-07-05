Dodgers P Dustin May to undergo flexor tendon surgery, likely out for season

Dustin May is one of the hardest-throwing starters in MLB, but his ability to stay on the mound has been an issue. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

The hits keep coming to the Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching depth.

A day after placing Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day injured list due to shoulder soreness, the team announced that fellow starter Dustin May will undergo surgery on his right elbow to repair his flexor tendon. The procedure, performed by surgeon Neal ElAttrache, will almost certainly end May's season.

Dustin May will undergo right elbow surgery to repair the flexor tendon on July 18 in Los Angeles. Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the procedure. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 5, 2023

May first hit the IL in May due to what the team called a flexor pronator strain. Apparently, the issue was worse than previously thought.

While May wasn't actively playing for the Dodgers, the prospect of his return in the second half of the season was a significant reason to be optimistic about their chances to win the National League West and more. In nine starts this year, May posted a 2.63 ERA, 0.938 WHIP, 34 strikeouts and 16 walks across 48 innings.

Injuries have been a significant issue for the flame-throwing right-hander, as he missed much of the 2021 and 2022 seasons after Tommy John surgery to repair the UCL in his right elbow. Now, his elbow is again going under the knife.

Beyond May and Kershaw, the Dodgers are waiting for the returns of Walker Buehler from his second Tommy John surgery, Ryan Pepiot from an oblique strain and Noah Syndergaard from a blister, though the form of the latter earlier this season (a 7.16 ERA) set expectations low. Julio Urías recently returned from a hamstring injury.

With a rotation currently featuring Urías, Tony Gonsolin and the rookie triumvirate of Bobby Miller, Emmett Sheehan and Gavin Stone, don't be surprised to see the Dodgers go for pitching at the MLB trade deadline.