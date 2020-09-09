Dodgers' late outburst makes up for Walker Buehler's shaky start against Diamondbacks

The Dodgers' Gavin Lux, middle, celebrates his three-run homer in the 10th inning against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in Phoenix. The Dodgers held on to win 10-9. (Matt York / Associated Press)

Dodgers television analyst Orel Hershiser winced as the dugout camera zoomed in on Walker Buehler’s blistered right index finger.

“Oh,” Hershiser said on the SportsNet LA broadcast. “That don’t look good.”

Just six days after returning from a trip to the injured list caused by a blister, Buehler appeared to be battling the irritating finger issue again during a season-short start of 2 2/3 innings in which he gave up five runs (two earned) against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Fueled by a familiar late-game offensive outburst, the Dodgers won nonetheless Tuesday night, completing a season-best four-run comeback with a 10-9 extra-inning victory in which AJ Pollock scored the go-ahead run on an error and Gavin Lux recorded five RBIs.

But the management of Buehler’s blister could be the most significant big-picture development to come out of the game.

The right-hander downplayed the impact the blister had in his start — “I feel good physically, I just didn’t make pitches,” he said — and called it something “we’re just trying to figure out how to deal with. I’m not overly concerned.”

He added he will have to “find a way to make sure that it doesn’t get any worse. I think we’re doing a job of doing that. … It’s just an adjustment. There’s stuff you’re going to have to do differently and stuff you can do the same.”

While blisters are hardly unusual for pitchers, they can be uniquely annoying. Buehler’s appeared to be no exception. As his start went sideways, the 26-year-old didn’t show any signs of pain. His frustration, however, was impossible to hide.

After opening the game with seven consecutive outs, Buehler allowed a solo home run to Daulton Varsho with one out in the third and then singles to Tim Locastro and Josh Rojas in the next two at-bats.

Roberts and a trainer came to the mound to check on Buehler’s finger, which was a non-issue in his first start back from the IL last Wednesday, but left him in the game.

Two pitches later, a throwing error by Lux on a run-scoring Ketel Marte grounder put runners on the corners with still only one out. Christian Walker drove in a run with a fielder’s-choice grounder in the next at-bat, then Kole Calhoun lined a two-run home run to left field. This time, Roberts retrieved the ball from Buehler for good.

“I don’t think today was a result of [the blister],” reiterated Buehler, who still managed a 98.9-mph average fastball velocity (the second highest in a game in his career, according to Brooks Baseball) and eclipsed triple digits four times in 61 pitches.

“I think it’s something that [the media] will talk about, but to me, I just didn’t make pitches.”

Walker Buehler is checked on by a trainer and manager Dave Roberts. The Dodgers right-hander downplayed the impact the blister had on his short start and said, "I'm not overly concerned." (Matt York / Associated Press)

Before the game, Roberts said Buehler’s hand hadn’t been getting “hot” in bullpen sessions and he didn’t think Tuesday’s start would put the pitcher in harm’s way. Roberts did acknowledge, however, that a blister “can show its head pretty quickly.”

Roberts expects Buehler, who is supposed to help anchor the Dodgers’ rotation when the postseason begins with a best-of-three wild-card series in three weeks, to make his next start but said “nothing is off the table.” He thought Buehler’s problems Tuesday were the result of a combination of physical impediments and execution mistakes.

“Obviously, Walker is going through something he hasn’t ever really had to deal with,” Roberts said, adding, “For us, it’s monitoring and managing the workload and make sure he’s ready to make his next start and get through October.”

The Dodgers got Buehler off the hook for the loss Tuesday, climbing out of the early hole by scoring four runs apiece in the seventh and 10th innings.

Walks from Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor (the Dodgers drew a season-high 12 free passes on the night) sparked the seventh-inning spree, preceding an RBI single from Lux, two-run double from Edwin Ríos and game-tying RBI single from Mookie Betts.

