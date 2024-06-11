Dodgers open 3-game series against the Rangers

Texas Rangers (31-34, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (41-26, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (4-4, 4.09 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Dodgers: James Paxton (5-1, 4.19 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Texas Rangers to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 21-12 record in home games and a 41-26 record overall. The Dodgers have a 20-3 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Texas is 31-34 overall and 15-17 on the road. The Rangers have a 13-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 15 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 37 RBI for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 12-for-42 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Corey Seager has five doubles, 13 home runs and 30 RBI while hitting .271 for the Rangers. Josh Smith is 12-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .268 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .247 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Corey Seager: day-to-day (hamstring), Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.