The Dodgers are one win away from clinching the NLDS

The Dodgers are one win away from securing their ticket to the National League Championship Series next week. They battled their way to an 8-5 finish in Game 2 of the NLDS on Saturday, taking a 2-0 lead in the series with a smattering of base hits and productive outs against Arizona lefty Robbie Ray.

Fellow left-hander Rich Hill took the mound for the first time this postseason, eking out three hits, two runs and three walks over four innings. That’s about par for the course for a Rich Hill postseason appearance: prior to Saturday’s outing, he made four appearances with the 2007 Cubs and 2016 Dodgers and only tossed a quality start once. This time, both of his runs came in the first inning when Paul Goldschmidt engineered a two-run homer. Hill didn’t allow another runner past second base for the remainder of his start and set down a perfect fourth inning before Dave Roberts yanked him for Tony Cingrani in the fifth.

That didn’t appear to faze the lefty, who started moonlighting as the club’s hype man for the rest of the night.

Rich Hill wants more noise pic.twitter.com/iUi0mYAf8A — Ryan Walton (@RyanWaltonSBN) October 8, 2017





The real entertainment, however, lay with one Yasiel Puig, whose fourth-inning at-bat encapsulated the zaniness of playoff baseball fever. Puig did a little dance around the plate as Robbie Ray worked an 0-2 count, then drove a single into center field to load the bases. He, uh, may have gotten a little carried away in the process:

The Dodgers are rolling and Puig is bat flipping singles �� pic.twitter.com/d5htpAAbZB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 8, 2017





Ray, on the other hand, didn’t look like he was having quite as much fun. He barely outlasted Hill on the mound, taking his first loss of the postseason with 4 1/3 innings of four-hit, four-run, four-walk ball. Rookie right-hander Jimmie Sherfy was no better, issuing three additional runs in the fifth to boost the Dodgers’ lead to 7-2.