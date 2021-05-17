Dodgers make it official and announce Albert Pujols signing

The Dodgers announced the signing of Albert Pujols on Monday morning, days after coming to terms with the future Hall of Famer. A video conference call is scheduled with reporters at 1:30 p.m. PDT. Pujols will then be in uniform, wearing No. 55, against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the club transferred right-hander Tony Gonsolin to the 60-day injured list. Gonsolin was placed on the injured list with a shoulder injury April 4, retroactive to April 1, meaning he can’t return for at least another two weeks. Gonsolin threw a two-inning simulated game last week. He’s expected to log a three-inning outing this week and build up to four innings before potentially joining the Dodgers.

More transactions are in the works Monday. The club is also expected to add infielder/outfielder Yoshi Tsutsugo and reliever David Price to the active roster. Corresponding moves to the active roster are required for the two players. The team also needs to create another spot on the 40-man roster for Tsutsugo.

The role that Andrew Friedman and Dave Roberts have presented to me is one that I embrace. I am excited to be part of the Dodger family and want to thank Andrew, Dave and the rest of the Dodger organization for this opportunity. My goal is the same as it’s always been - to — Albert Pujols (@PujolsFive) May 17, 2021

The Angels unexpectedly designated Pujols for assignment May 6 and released him Thursday after clearing waivers. He batted .198 with a .622 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and five home runs in 92 plate appearances this season. He was seven for his last 43 before parting ways with the Angels.

The Dodgers will pay him approximately $430,000 – the prorated share of the $570,500 league minimum. The Angels remain responsible for the rest of his $30-million salary in the final year of his 10-year, $240-million contract.

Pujols is a three-time National League MVP and 10-time All-Star. He is the fourth former MVP on the Dodgers, joining Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger. They are the fourth team in major league history with four former MVPs and the first since the Boston Red Sox in 1996. They’re looking to be the first of the four to win the World Series.

The Dodgers’ decision to add Pujols was nearly as surprising as the Angels’ decision to cut him. He hasn’t been a league average hitter since 2016. His defensive skills have eroded over the years. The team didn’t strongly consider acquiring Pujols at first, but the calculation changed over the next week as young players tasked to fill in holes continued falling short.

The timing of Pujols’ addition is better than initially thought after AJ Pollock and Corey Seager were placed on the injured list over the weekend. Pollock re-strained his left hamstring and will miss at least two weeks. Seager broke his right hand Saturday and is out at least four weeks. Chris Taylor was then scratched from the lineup minutes before first pitch Sunday because of right wrist soreness. The extent of his injury isn’t known.

Pujols will chiefly serve as a pinch hitter, but he could start more games at first base against left-handed pitchers than originally planned after the injuries to Seager and Pollock. The Dodgers would move Max Muncy to second base. Gavin Lux is already expected to log the bulk of the innings at shortstop in Seager’s absence. Tsutsugo, a left-handed hitter, can also play first base.

Pujols was effective against left-handers in a small sample size with the Angels this season, posting an .878 OPS with three home runs in 28 plate appearances. The Dodgers, meanwhile, have struggled versus left-handers. The club entered Monday ranked 24th in the majors in batting average (.217) against them and tied for 23rd in OPS (.659). Their 11 home runs off left-handers was tied for 20th.





