Dodgers offer signed hats, autographed bat, ball to fan who caught Shohei Ohtani's home run

LOS ANGELES - We’re now hearing from the lucky Dodgers fan who wrestled for and scooped up Shohei Ohtani’s first home run baseball as a Los Angeles Dodger.

"I can’t really describe it," said Ambar Roman. "It’s just a really good moment. Something I’m never going to forget."

On Wednesday night against the San Francisco Giants, Ohtani launched a solo home run in the bottom of the 7th inning. The ball landed deep in the right field pavilion where Ambar was sitting with her husband. The two were at the game celebrating a friend’s birthday.

"[We were] not expecting a ball to come our way," said Ambar.

"I saw it hit and coming [towards us], said Alexis Valenzeula. "I figured it was just going to pass. I went for it, it hit my hand. From there I lost it. It was chaotic. Next thing you know, [Ambar] came up with the ball."

"The ball is coming, that’s when all the commotion [started]," said Ambar. "Everyone was trying to look for it. They know it’s on the ground somewhere. I got lucky. It landed on my side."

The two could be seen celebrating during the game broadcast on TV. Alexis picked up his wife while she held the ball up in the air.

"I picked her up," said Alexis. "I was trying to have everyone see her. I was overwhelmed."

Then, it was all business. The couple says they were separated by security so Dodgers staff could negotiate with Ambar for the baseball.

"They just kind of rushed us," said Alexis. "Especially her. They took her away from me. They didn’t want me to talk to her. They kept repeating, they weren’t going to authenticate it, they weren’t going to have [Ohtani] sign it."

According to Ambar, she wasn’t aware at the time how much Ohtani’s first Dodger home run baseball could be worth.

"I see a lot of people on social media saying over $100,000," said Ambar. "I wasn’t thinking of it that way."

Following the negotiations, Ambar walked away with 2 signed Dodgers hats, an autographed Ohtani bat, and signed baseball in exchange for the home run ball. However, the couple never got to meet the Dodgers’ new $700 million superstar.

"It just happened really fast," said Alexis. "Being our first time ever in a position like that, it’s kind of hard to make the right choice."

While the couple says they’re thankful for the gifts, they also wonder if it was a fair trade.

"I’m happy with what I got," said Ambar. "I’m grateful for what they gave me at least."

The couple hopes to someday meet Ohtani and get tickets for future games. Fox 11 reached out to the Dodgers for a comment, but so far we haven’t heard back.