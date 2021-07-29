Dodgers acquire left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy from Royals

The Dodgers added a pitcher with the trade for Danny Duffy from the Kansas City Royals. (Colin E. Braley / Associated Press)

The Dodgers acquired left-hander Danny Duffy from the Kansas City Royals on Thursday for a player to be named later, the team announced. The Dodgers also received cash considerations from the Royals.

Duffy, 32, is on the injured list because of a flexor strain but he is expected to return in August. Though he has been a starter for most of his 11-year career, he could serve in a high-leverage, multiinning relief role for the Dodgers, much like Julio Urias has in recent seasons.

The Dodgers are also in need of rotation help having lost Dustin May to season-ending elbow surgery in early May, Trevor Bauer to a domestic-violence investigation in late June and Clayton Kershaw to an elbow injury in early July. Kershaw is expected to return in early August.

Duffy is 4-3 with a 2.51 ERA in 13 games — 12 of them starts — this season, with 65 strikeouts and 22 walks in 61 innings. A graduate of Cabrillo High in Lompoc and a third-round pick of the Royals in 2007, he has a 68-68 career record and 3.95 ERA.

Duffy is making $15.5 million this season and will be a free agent this winter. Duffy waived his rights to veto a trade as a player with 10 years in the big leagues and five with one team.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Duffy, the Dodgers designated outfielder DJ Peters for assignment.

Duffy mixes a fastball that averages 93.1 mph according to Fangraphs with an 83.5-mph slider, a 74-mph curve and an 85.2-mph changeup.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.