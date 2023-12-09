Dodgers move to World Series favorite after landing Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is coming off another MVP season for the Los Angeles Angels. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers spent a staggering amount to sign superstar Shohei Ohtani. The World Series odds say it might be worth it.

Fresh off the 10-year, $700 million deal that Ohtani and the Dodgers agreed to, there was a predictable shift in the World Series odds at BetMGM. The Dodgers are the new favorites.

The Dodgers aren't an overwhelming favorite though. They moved from +700 to +600 (meaning a bettor who wagers $100 on the Dodgers to win the World Series would win $600).

Here are the World Series odds right after the report that Ohtani would be joining the Dodgers:

Dodgers +600

Atlanta Braves +650

New York Yankees +900

Houston Astros +1000

Texas Rangers +1000

So while the Dodgers moving to the front of the line in the World Series odds is notable, there was not a massive shakeup with the championship odds. At least not the change you'd expect after a $700 million splash.

Here were the odds before the Ohtani signing:

Dropping this in before the Ohtani news... pic.twitter.com/Xd5VXeY6ej — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) December 8, 2023

There was speculation that Ohtani would sign with the Blue Jays on Friday morning, and that caused the odds to shift to +1100 for Toronto to win the World Series. That happened before any news was announced. Then the Dodgers swooped in with a record contract.

The Ohtani impact will only be as a hitter in 2024. He had elbow surgery last September, which is expected to keep him from pitching until 2025.

He still contributes plenty just as a hitter. Despite playing in just 135 games last season he led the American League with 44 home runs. He also led the AL with a .412 on-base percentage and .654 slugging percentage. He hit .304, which is rare in today's game for an elite power hitter. He might have won AL MVP even if he didn't pitch an inning last season.

The Dodgers will be tough to beat. They went 100-62 last season but then, like most of MLB's best teams, were upset early in the playoffs. They still have a lineup that will feature Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and now Ohtani.

If the Dodgers win the World Series, as the odds believe they can, the cost for Ohtani won't matter.