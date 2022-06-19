  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Dodgers star Mookie Betts out indefinitely with cracked rib after collision with Cody Bellinger

Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cody Bellinger
    Cody Bellinger
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mookie Betts
    Mookie Betts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be without Mookie Betts for a while.

The former MVP is headed to the injured list with a cracked rib sustained in a collision with outfielder Cody Bellinger on Wednesday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters after Saturday's game.

It took three days from the collision to the injured list move. Betts remained in the game after the first-inning run-in with Bellinger, then was scratched from the lineup on Friday after an off day Thursday with what the Dodgers said was a contusion. He was put back in the lineup Saturday, then scratched again before the game after an MRI revealed the fracture.

Here's the fateful collision, which was incidentally ruled a hit then an error, a not insignificant decision as Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson proceeded to take a no-hitter into the ninth inning. Betts ran full-speed into Bellinger and landed hard while dropping the ball, but still managed to recover and throw out Los Angeles Angels batter Taylor Ward at second base.

Missing Betts for an unknown amount of time is obviously a massive loss for the Dodgers, who beat the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday to improve their record to an NL West-best 40-24.

Betts is currently hitting .273/.349/.535 with a team-high 17 home runs, an NL-best 53 runs, six stolen bases and his usual Gold Glove defense in right field. The five-time All-Star also battled back and shoulder issues last season, which restricted him to only 122 games played.

Los Angeles, CA - June 15:Dodgers Cody Bellinger, #35, and Mookie Betts, #50, collide trying to catch this pop fly by Angels Taylor Ward during first inning action at Dodger stadium Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Bellinger managed to throw out Ward at second base on the play. (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)
Los Angeles, CA - June 15:Dodgers Cody Bellinger, #35, and Mookie Betts, #50, collide trying to catch this pop fly by Angels Taylor Ward during first inning action at Dodger stadium Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Bellinger managed to throw out Ward at second base on the play. (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

Recommended Stories