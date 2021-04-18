Dodgers' Mookie Betts makes insane game-winning catch vs. Padres

WATCH: Mookie Betts' spectacular walk-off catch for Dodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

In case Boston Red Sox fans are wondering, Mookie Betts is still one of the best baseball players on the planet.

The Dodgers center fielder is off to a decent offensive start in his second season with Los Angeles, slashing .293/.408/.512 with two home runs through 10 games.

But Betts' glove stole the show Saturday night in San Diego. With two outs and two runners on for the Padres, Betts made a diving catch on a Tommy Pham line drive to record the final out in the Dodgers' 2-0 victory.

MARKUS LYNN BETTS. pic.twitter.com/jeU6UnOBc9 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 18, 2021

A base hit likely would have tied the game, but Betts went full extension to make the incredible "walk-off" grab.

"I just know when the ball went up I had to catch it and that's what I did." @mookiebetts walks @kirsten_watson through his game-ending diving catch against the Padres. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/9ebRAynvfx — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 18, 2021

Plays like this shouldn't surprise Red Sox fans; the 28-year-old won four Gold Gloves during his six seasons in Boston and picked up his fifth Gold Glove last season after the Red Sox traded him to L.A. in February 2020.

Betts is no stranger to clutch catches, either: He made a leaping grab at the wall in Game 6 of the 2020 National League Championship Series and played stellar defense throughout the postseason to help the Dodgers win the World Series.

There's plenty for Red Sox fans to be excited about with their team -- including the play of Alex Verdugo, who came over in the Betts trade -- but Betts reminded everyone Saturday why he's one-of-a-kind.