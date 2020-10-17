Dodgers' Mookie Betts was fired up after amazing leaping catch at wall

Dodgers' Betts was jacked up after incredible leaping catch at wall originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will not go quietly into the night.

The former Boston Red Sox outfielder made one of the best plays of the postseason Saturday night in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series, scaling the outfield wall to rob Atlanta Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna of extra bases.

Just as notable as Betts' incredible catch was his immediate reaction: The 28-year-old hollered, "Let's go!" and sprinted toward the Dodgers' dugout after helping preserve Los Angeles' 3-0 lead.

If this doesn't fire you up, you might wanna check your pulse. pic.twitter.com/iZw5gK7FoE — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 17, 2020

We can only think of one other time we've seen Betts this amped up on a baseball field:

That was a July 2018 game between the Red Sox and Blue Jays, though, and the stakes were much higher Saturday, as the Dodgers need a win to force Game 7 against Atlanta.

Betts entered Game 6 just 4-for-18 in the series with one RBI, but he reminded everyone Saturday night why he's still one of the most exciting players in baseball.