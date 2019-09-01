Dodgers' May struck in head by line drive, leaves game

PHOENIX (AP) -- Los Angeles Dodgers rookie pitcher Dustin May left Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks after being hit on the right side of the head by a line drive.

The 21-year-old May was down for a few minutes before sitting up and eventually walking off the field. The liner by Jake Lamb ricocheted off May's head and into left field for a single that scored two runs.

The 6-foot-6 May is one of the Dodgers' top pitching prospects and was called up earlier this year. He had a 1-3 record with a 4.07 ERA going into Sunday's game.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports