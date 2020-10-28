Dodgers' Max Muncy couldn't resist trolling MLB commissioner Rob Manfred after World Series win

The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions, and bragging rights now belong to them. As do trolling rights.

Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy took advantage of the latter in his victorious Instagram post on Wednesday morning. Specifically, he called the Commissioner’s Trophy a “piece of metal.”

It’s not hard to guess what Muncy might be referring to there.

The Dodgers remember Rob Manfred’s treatment of the Astros

Max Muncy has a trophy. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images) More

Rewind back to February when the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal looked like it was going to be the biggest story of the year. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred was being criticized for the lack of punishment imposed on the Astros’ players, and was also asked if he ever considered stripping the team of its ill-gotten title.

The commissioner’s answer was revealing:

"The idea of an asterisk or asking for a piece of metal back seems like a futile act. People will always know something was different about the 2017 season.”

Reducing the Commissioner’s Trophy — ostensibly the goal every team in Manfred’s league is chasing — to just “a piece of metal” prompted outrage among many players still in that chase. There might have been other reasons for the Astros to keep their title, but minimizing the World Series’ importance was always going to be insulting.

Dodgers veteran Justin Turner (yes, that Justin Turner) was particularly incensed, saying the following to reporters:

"For him to devalue [the World Series trophy] the way he did yesterday just tells me how out of touch he is with the players in this game. At this point the only thing devaluing that trophy is that it says 'commissioner' on it."

Manfred eventually apologized for the remark, admitting that he had referred to the trophy in a disrespectful way. Clearly, the Dodgers didn’t let it go.

