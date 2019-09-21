Dodgers manager Dave Roberts ejected vs Rockies

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts has been ejected from the Dodgers' game against the Colorado Rockies.

He was tossed for arguing balls and strikes in the fourth inning Friday night by home plate umpire Greg Gibson. Roberts ran out from the dugout and had an animated exchange with Gibson and then first base umpire CB Bucknor.

Bench coach Bob Geren took over with the Dodgers trailing the Rockies 4-2.

It was Roberts' first ejection of the season.

