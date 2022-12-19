Dodgers mainstay Justin Turner reportedly signing with Red Sox

Justin Turner is reportedly joining the Red Sox after nine seasons with the Dodgers. (Darren Yamashita/Reuters)

Justin Turner is leaving Los Angeles.

The Dodgers mainstay who made two All-Star teams and won a World Series in L.A. is signing a two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. The 38-year-old infielder will make roughly $22 million on the deal, which comes with an opt-out clause, according to the report. He's expected to primarily play at first base and designated hitter, with All-Star Rafael Devers manning third base in Boston.

Turner started his career with the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets but made his name after joining the Dodgers in 2014. A fan favorite, Turner received MVP votes in three consecutive seasons from 2016 to '18 and won a World Series as one of the Dodgers' longest-tenured players in 2020.

He made his most recent All-Star team in 2021 and rallied after a slow start to finish last season slashing .278/.350/.438 with 13 home runs and 81 RBIs. The Dodgers declined his $16 million option for 2023, but general manager Andrew Friedman described signing Turner to a new deal as a "priority" in November.

However, the two sides apparently couldn't reach an agreement, and Turner will now become a member of the Red Sox.

Turner is the latest familiar face to leave the Dodgers in an offseason that has seen two-time All-Star Trea Turner and former NL MVP Cody Bellinger sign with new teams. The Dodgers did retain three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw on a one-year deal but appeared to balk at a commitment to Justin Turner with a payroll that projects to be MLB's fourth-highest next season. The Dodgers reportedly signed 35-year-old former Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez to a one-year deal Saturday, one day before Turner's reported departure to Boston.