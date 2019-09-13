Dodgers lose Rich Hill to an MCL strain

Rich Hill hadn’t pitched since June before taking the mound in the Dodgers game in Baltimore last night. Then he lasted two-thirds of an inning before leaving the game and being diagnosed with a strained MCL.

Hill, who has appeared in only 11 games this year, suffered the same injury in spring training. It kept him out until the end of April. In light of that, you have to figure he’s likely going to be out for the rest of the year, postseason included.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Dodgers have had a dandy season even without Hill in the rotation for most of it, but it sure would’ve been nice to have him come October. With Hill gone, Ross Stripling is likely to return to the fourth spot in the rotation the rest of the way, which will put him in the postseason rotation.