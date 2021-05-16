Dodgers lose Corey Seager to fractured hand on HBP

The Los Angeles Dodgers appeared to finally be gathering some momentum with their fourth straight win. Then they lost the reigning World Series MVP.

Shortstop Corey Seager exited Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins after taking a 90 mph sinker off the hand against Ross Detwiler. The Dodgers announced after the game that X-rays had revealed a hand fracture.

Corey Seager had x-rays tonight that revealed a fracture in his right hand. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 16, 2021

Here's the pitch that did it. It didn't look good.

Aaaaaaand Corey Seager has left the game after getting hit in the hand by a pitch pic.twitter.com/gKvhdEDFuZ — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) May 16, 2021

The team at least won Saturday's game 7-0 to move within a game of the San Francisco Giants for first place in the NL West, but the night was still a loss.

It's unclear just how long Seager will be out, though similar past injuries have taken between four and six weeks to return. Seager had been hitting .267/.355/.425 with four homers entering Saturday.

After going 4-14 in a stagnant stretch, the Dodgers had appeared to be getting back on their feet with four straight wins and five wins in their last six games. More importantly, former MVP Cody Bellinger, former Cy Young winner David Price and breakout player Zach McKinstry are all nearing returns.

Now, the team will have to wait a little longer to get back to something resembling full strength. In the meantime, Chris Taylor and Gavin Lux will likely fill the hole at shortstop.

