Dodgers look to turn tables on Cubs in NLCS

LOS ANGELES -- One year later, the teams in the National League Championship Series are the same so it makes sense that the plot lines are similar.

There is a team four victories away from getting a chance to vanquish a long World Series drought. There is a fan base starved for a championship, hanging on every pitch. And there is a group of players who have bonded together to craft a memorable summer, while moving into the fall where destiny appears to be on its side.

The twist is that it is the Los Angeles Dodgers who carry all those credentials into the NLCS this time. The Cubs wore all those same markers on their sleeve as they plowed their way through the postseason last year.

Further solidifying the role reversals are the facts that the Dodgers are owners of home-field advantage this time, while the Cubs are the team arriving at the NLCS following a hard-fought division series. Both the Dodgers last year, and the Cubs this year, had to dispatch a determined Washington Nationals team in Game 5 in the nation's capital.

Added to Chicago's plate was a travel issue while flying overnight from Washington to Los Angeles early Friday. The plane was diverted to Albuquerque when a family member of somebody on the charter flight fell ill. Then the pilots had to go off duty because of accumulated flight time. The Cubs finally arrived to their Los Angeles hotel at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

"Everybody understood the reasoning behind it," said Cubs manager Joe Maddon, who has yet to decide between John Lackey and Jose Quintana as his Game 1 starter. "I thought our guys handled it extremely well. Biggest concern was that there might be enough food for everybody. But big 767, plenty of room. We all settled in."

The Dodgers will enter the NLCS with a well-rested Clayton Kershaw starting Game 1. Manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw will be followed in the rotation by Rich Hill, Yu Darvish and Alex Wood, in that order. Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager has been limited in recent days with a sore back, but is expected to play in Game 1.