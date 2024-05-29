Dodgers look to sweep series against the Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers (35-22, first in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (22-32, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: James Paxton (5-0, 3.49 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -131, Mets +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets looking to sweep their three-game series.

New York has gone 11-18 at home and 22-32 overall. The Mets have a 16-10 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles has gone 16-11 on the road and 35-22 overall. The Dodgers have a 28-6 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Dodgers have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 11 doubles and 12 home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 12-for-45 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts has eight home runs, 36 walks and 31 RBI while hitting .338 for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 13-for-39 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .229 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Mets: Shintaro Fujinami: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Dodgers: Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.