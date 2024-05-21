Dodgers look to keep home win streak alive, host the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (22-26, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (33-17, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (1-3, 4.17 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Dodgers: Gavin Stone (4-1, 3.27 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -175, Diamondbacks +147; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Los Angeles has a 19-9 record at home and a 33-17 record overall. The Dodgers have the highest team slugging percentage in the NL at .435.

Arizona has a 22-26 record overall and a 10-13 record in road games. The Diamondbacks have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .390.

Tuesday's game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 33 RBI while hitting .353 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 12-for-41 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 23 extra base hits (12 doubles, two triples and nine home runs). Joc Pederson is 11-for-29 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .225 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .233 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Joc Pederson: day-to-day (undisclosed), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.