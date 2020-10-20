Dodgers and Rays lineups for World Series Game 1: Clayton Kershaw vs. Tyler Glasnow

Jorge Castillo
Austin Barnes will again be the personal catcher for Clayton Kershaw in Game 1 of the World Series.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Dodgers will roll out a lineup with no surprises for Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday.

With Clayton Kershaw on the mound, Austin Barnes will start at catcher, as he did in Kershaw’s first three playoff starts. Will Smith will move to designated hitter, a role he assumed in Kershaw’s first two outings but not his third in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series.

Joc Pederson will start in left field and bat eighth against Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow, leaving AJ Pollock on the bench. Chris Taylor will bat seventh and play second base for the straight game after spraining his right ankle late in Game 5 of the NLCS on Friday.

DODGERS LINEUP

Mookie Betts RF

Corey Seager SS

Justin Turner 3B

Max Muncy 1B

Will Smith DH

Cody Bellinger CF

Chris Taylor 2B

Joc Pederson LF

Austin Barnes C

















Clayton Kershaw LHP

RAYS LINEUP

Yandy Díaz 1B

Brandon Lowe 2B

Randy Arozarena DH

Hunter Renfroe RF

Manuel Margot LF

Joey Wendle 3B

Willy Adames SS

Kevin Kiermaier CF

Mike Zunino C

















Tyler Glasnow RHP

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.