Dodgers and Rays lineups for World Series Game 1: Clayton Kershaw vs. Tyler Glasnow

Austin Barnes will again be the personal catcher for Clayton Kershaw in Game 1 of the World Series. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Dodgers will roll out a lineup with no surprises for Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday.

With Clayton Kershaw on the mound, Austin Barnes will start at catcher, as he did in Kershaw’s first three playoff starts. Will Smith will move to designated hitter, a role he assumed in Kershaw’s first two outings but not his third in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series.

Joc Pederson will start in left field and bat eighth against Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow, leaving AJ Pollock on the bench. Chris Taylor will bat seventh and play second base for the straight game after spraining his right ankle late in Game 5 of the NLCS on Friday.

DODGERS LINEUP



Mookie Betts RF



Corey Seager SS



Justin Turner 3B



Max Muncy 1B



Will Smith DH



Cody Bellinger CF



Chris Taylor 2B



Joc Pederson LF



Austin Barnes C





































Clayton Kershaw LHP

RAYS LINEUP



Yandy Díaz 1B



Brandon Lowe 2B



Randy Arozarena DH



Hunter Renfroe RF



Manuel Margot LF



Joey Wendle 3B



Willy Adames SS



Kevin Kiermaier CF



Mike Zunino C





































Tyler Glasnow RHP

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.