Dodgers and Rays lineups for World Series Game 1: Clayton Kershaw vs. Tyler Glasnow

The Dodgers will roll out a lineup with no surprises for Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday.
With Clayton Kershaw on the mound, Austin Barnes will start at catcher, as he did in Kershaw’s first three playoff starts. Will Smith will move to designated hitter, a role he assumed in Kershaw’s first two outings but not his third in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series.
Joc Pederson will start in left field and bat eighth against Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow, leaving AJ Pollock on the bench. Chris Taylor will bat seventh and play second base for the straight game after spraining his right ankle late in Game 5 of the NLCS on Friday.
DODGERS LINEUP
Mookie Betts RF
Corey Seager SS
Justin Turner 3B
Max Muncy 1B
Will Smith DH
Cody Bellinger CF
Chris Taylor 2B
Joc Pederson LF
Austin Barnes C
Clayton Kershaw LHP
RAYS LINEUP
Yandy Díaz 1B
Brandon Lowe 2B
Randy Arozarena DH
Hunter Renfroe RF
Manuel Margot LF
Joey Wendle 3B
Willy Adames SS
Kevin Kiermaier CF
Mike Zunino C
Tyler Glasnow RHP
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.