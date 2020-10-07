Dodgers' lineup behind Clayton Kershaw for NLDS Game 2 includes Will Smith as the DH

Dodgers regular catcher will serve as the Dodgers designated hitter in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Padres. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The Dodgers don’t include any surprises in their lineup for Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres.

Austin Barnes will catch for Clayton Kershaw again Wednesday after catching for him in Game 2 of the wild card series last week. As a result, Will Smith will be the designated hitter again.

This time, however, the Dodgers don’t have a third catcher on the roster to serve as a safety net if they want to pinch-hit for Barnes or if Barnes leaves the game. Keibert Ruiz, the third catcher in the wild card series, was left off the roster. Moving Smith to catcher would force the Dodgers to give up the DH. Manager Dave Roberts said Matt Beaty is the Dodgers' emergency catcher.

Smith’s bat will remain in the lineup to face Padres right-hander Zach Davies, who enjoyed more success against the Dodgers than most other pitchers this season. The 27-year-old Davies, who specializes in nibbling around the plate to produce weak contact, held the Dodgers to five runs in 13 innings across two starts.

Kershaw, a Dallas native, will pitch opposite Davies in his first major league start in the area across the street from the ballpark where he grew up watching Texas Rangers games.

DODGERS LINEUP



Mookie Betts RF



Corey Seager SS



Justin Turner 3B



Max Muncy 1B



Will Smith DH



Cody Bellinger CF



Chris Taylor 2B



AJ Pollock LF



Austin Barnes C



Clayton Kershaw LHP









































PADRES LINEUP



Fernando Tatis Jr. SS



Manny Machado 3B



Eric Hosmer 1B



Tommy Pham DH



Wil Myers RF



Jake Cronenworth 2B



Jurickson Profar LF



Austin Nola C



Trent Grisham CF



Zach Davies RHP















































This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.